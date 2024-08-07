Why more Americans aren't having kids, plus prisoners' trauma and new cancer tests

FAMILY DOWNSIZING – As the birth rate in America has dropped to a historic low, experts offer theories on why more adults are opting out of having kids. Continue reading…

‘ALARMING TREND’ – 17 cancer types are more common in Gen X and millennials, a new study finds. An oncologist provides guidance on ways to reduce the risk. Continue reading…

PRICE OF FREEDOM – After Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and American veteran Paul Whelan were released from Russia in a large prisoner swap, experts say they may struggle with the effects of trauma. Continue reading…

THE ART OF LISTENING – A new Gallup poll finds that most teens want to vent to their parents about their stresses, but don't necessarily want advice. Continue reading…

OZEMPIC AND OPERATIONS – Patients who are taking GLP-1 medications for diabetes and obesity could face risks during surgery, doctors warn. Continue reading…

EARLY DETECTION – The FDA has approved a new blood test that can screen for colon cancer in routine health care settings. Experts weigh in on the potential impact for patients. Continue reading…

FRACTURED PLANS – Aerosmith has announced the end of their farewell tour due to frontman Steven Tyler's throat injury. A specialist explains what causes a laryngeal fracture and why it can be life-threatening. Continue reading…

‘GOTTA DO IT' – Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, shares his colonoscopy experience and encourages men to get screened. Continue reading…

MINING THE MIND – Artificial intelligence is fast-tracking dementia diagnoses by tapping into ‘hidden information’ in brain waves, researchers say. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle



Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION