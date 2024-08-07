Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter

Why more Americans aren't having kids, plus prisoners' trauma and new cancer tests

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published | Updated
split image of a couple with no kids and a couple holding a child

The birth rate has dropped to a historic low, decreasing by 3% since 2022, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in April. Click the article below to get experts' take on the shift. (iStock)

FAMILY DOWNSIZING – As the birth rate in America has dropped to a historic low, experts offer theories on why more adults are opting out of having kids. Continue reading…

‘ALARMING TREND’ – 17 cancer types are more common in Gen X and millennials, a new study finds. An oncologist provides guidance on ways to reduce the risk. Continue reading…

PRICE OF FREEDOM – After Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and American veteran Paul Whelan were released from Russia in a large prisoner swap, experts say they may struggle with the effects of trauma. Continue reading…

Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich

Former prisoners Paul Whelan, left, and Evan Gershkovich, right, were released from Russia on Aug. 2, 2024. (Getty Images)

THE ART OF LISTENING – A new Gallup poll finds that most teens want to vent to their parents about their stresses, but don't necessarily want advice. Continue reading…

OZEMPIC AND OPERATIONS – Patients who are taking GLP-1 medications for diabetes and obesity could face risks during surgery, doctors warn. Continue reading…

EARLY DETECTION – The FDA has approved a new blood test that can screen for colon cancer in routine health care settings. Experts weigh in on the potential impact for patients. Continue reading…

Guardant Health colorectal cancer test

Shield, made by Guardant Health in California, is the first approved blood test that is considered a primary screening option for the disease and meets Medicare coverage requirements, the company stated. (Guardant Health)

FRACTURED PLANS – Aerosmith has announced the end of their farewell tour due to frontman Steven Tyler's throat injury. A specialist explains what causes a laryngeal fracture and why it can be life-threatening. Continue reading…

‘GOTTA DO IT' – Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, shares his colonoscopy experience and encourages men to get screened. Continue reading…

MINING THE MIND – Artificial intelligence is fast-tracking dementia diagnoses by tapping into ‘hidden information’ in brain waves, researchers say. Continue reading…

Brain waves

An electroencephalogram (EEG) is a test that measures electrical activity in the brain using small, metal discs (electrodes) attached to the scalp. This activity shows up as wavy lines on an EEG recording. (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.