Health Newsletter

Trump's 'miraculous' survival, plus mental health impacts of the assassination attempt

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Trump mental health split

The attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on Saturday, July 13, sent shock waves throughout America. Click below to learn more about how the event could affect the mental health of attendants and spectators alike. (Getty Images)

‘VICARIOUS TRAUMA’ – Two therapists reveal the impact that former President Trump's assassination attempt could have on collective public health. Continue reading…

SLEEPY SNACKING – Sleep-related eating disorder is a condition that causes people to eat and even cook while asleep. Experts share the dangers associated with the condition, as well as tips for preventing the behavior. Continue reading…

'MIRACULOUS' SURVIVAL – Dr. Marc Siegel explains why former President Trump surviving his assassination attempt was a "miracle" given the bullet's proximity to the brain. Continue reading…

Siegel Trump split

"His courage, strength, good humor and caring for others are traits of a leader, as was his alacrity in hitting the ground and bouncing back up," Dr. Marc Siegel told Fox News Digital after Trump's attempted assassination. (Fox News / Getty Images)

WOMEN'S HEALTH ALERT – A new study detected toxic metals in a variety of tampon products, as experts call out some harmful ingredients. Here's what you need to know. Continue reading…

FOOD AS MEDICINE - Personalized meal delivery could be key to "substantial savings" in health care costs, a new study suggests. Continue reading…

COGNITIVE CONCERNS – As experts raise red flags about President Biden's mental state, neurologists share details about how cognitive tests work and what they reveal. Continue reading…

biden cognitive split

Amid ongoing concerns about Biden's mental fitness, neurologists share details on the three main types of cognitive assessments. (Getty Images / iStock)

LUPUS BREAKTHROUGH – Researchers say they have found the potential cause of lupus, which could pave the way for the reversal of the autoimmune disease. Continue reading…

FAST FITNESS – A weight-loss coach shares a trending health hack – called the "2-2-2" method – involving three everyday tasks. Continue reading…

ANCIENT CANCER CARE – Ancient Egyptians could have attempted to remove brain cancer from a skull 4,000 years ago, according to new study findings. The researchers and an oncologist share the significance of the discovery. Continue reading…

split image of skull 236 and E270

Lesions found in ancient skulls suggest that cancer could have been a medical issue long before our time. (Tatiana Tondini, Albert Isidro, Edgard Camarós, 2024)

This article was written by Fox News staff.