Trump's 'miraculous' survival, plus mental health impacts of the assassination attempt

‘VICARIOUS TRAUMA’ – Two therapists reveal the impact that former President Trump's assassination attempt could have on collective public health. Continue reading…

SLEEPY SNACKING – Sleep-related eating disorder is a condition that causes people to eat and even cook while asleep. Experts share the dangers associated with the condition, as well as tips for preventing the behavior. Continue reading…

'MIRACULOUS' SURVIVAL – Dr. Marc Siegel explains why former President Trump surviving his assassination attempt was a "miracle" given the bullet's proximity to the brain. Continue reading…

WOMEN'S HEALTH ALERT – A new study detected toxic metals in a variety of tampon products, as experts call out some harmful ingredients. Here's what you need to know. Continue reading…

FOOD AS MEDICINE - Personalized meal delivery could be key to "substantial savings" in health care costs, a new study suggests. Continue reading…

COGNITIVE CONCERNS – As experts raise red flags about President Biden's mental state, neurologists share details about how cognitive tests work and what they reveal. Continue reading…

LUPUS BREAKTHROUGH – Researchers say they have found the potential cause of lupus, which could pave the way for the reversal of the autoimmune disease. Continue reading…

FAST FITNESS – A weight-loss coach shares a trending health hack – called the "2-2-2" method – involving three everyday tasks. Continue reading…

ANCIENT CANCER CARE – Ancient Egyptians could have attempted to remove brain cancer from a skull 4,000 years ago, according to new study findings. The researchers and an oncologist share the significance of the discovery. Continue reading…

