Doctors say Biden exiting race may be best health move, plus a history of presidential illnesses

DOCTORS' APPROVAL – Two doctors explain why President Biden's decision to back out of the 2024 election may have been best for his health. Continue reading…

VIRAL CONCERNS – As President Biden makes his first public appearance since contracting COVID-19, concerns about his health persist. Continue reading…

MEDICAL HISTORY – Before Joe Biden, these 5 past presidents battled health issues ahead of re-election. Continue reading…

DEADLY BACTERIA - A listeria infection linked to deli meats has killed two people and infected 28 across the U.S., the CDC warns. Continue reading…

DEMENTIA DISCOVERY - Mayo Clinic has identified a new type of memory loss that’s often mistaken for Alzheimer’s. Doctors break down the findings. Continue reading…

‘STAY BEAUTIFUL’ – A new study from the University of Vermont found that Taylor Swift has had a mostly positive impact on body image and diet culture. Experts weigh in. Continue reading…

REST ON THE ROAD – Sleep and travel don't always mix. Experts share 7 tips on how to get restful sleep during the summer vacation season. Continue reading…

TRAIL TRAGEDY – Another heat-related hiking death spotlights the need for safety protocols. Experts share 9 things to know before heading on an outdoor adventure. Continue reading…

ASK A DOCTOR – "Is it safe to swim underwater with your eyes open?" Ophthalmologist Dr. Brian Boxer Wachler has the answer. Continue reading…

