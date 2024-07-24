Expand / Collapse search
Doctors say Biden exiting race may be best health move, plus a history of presidential illnesses

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Biden Osborn Siegel

President Biden's announcement that he is stepping out of the presidential race sparked questions about his health. Dr. Marc Siegel (top left) and Dr. Brett Osborn (top right) share their reactions. Also, learn how past presidents have endured similar complications. (Fox News; Getty Images; Dr. Brett Osborn)

DOCTORS' APPROVAL – Two doctors explain why President Biden's decision to back out of the 2024 election may have been best for his health. Continue reading…

VIRAL CONCERNS – As President Biden makes his first public appearance since contracting COVID-19, concerns about his health persist. Continue reading…

MEDICAL HISTORY – Before Joe Biden, these 5 past presidents battled health issues ahead of re-election. Continue reading…

U.S. Presidents woodrow wilson, Franklin Roosevelt and teddy roosevelt

(left to right) U.S. Presidents Woodrow Wilson, Franklin Roosevelt and Theodore Roosevelt all endured health complications while in office or running for re-election. (Getty Images)

DEADLY BACTERIA - A listeria infection linked to deli meats has killed two people and infected 28 across the U.S., the CDC warns. Continue reading…

DEMENTIA DISCOVERY - Mayo Clinic has identified a new type of memory loss that’s often mistaken for Alzheimer’s. Doctors break down the findings. Continue reading…

‘STAY BEAUTIFUL’ – A new study from the University of Vermont found that Taylor Swift has had a mostly positive impact on body image and diet culture. Experts weigh in. Continue reading…

Taylor Swift body image

Researchers share with Fox News Digital how the Taylor Swift's music and experience with disordered eating have had a "profound impact." (Getty Images; iStock)

REST ON THE ROAD – Sleep and travel don't always mix. Experts share 7 tips on how to get restful sleep during the summer vacation season. Continue reading…

TRAIL TRAGEDY – Another heat-related hiking death spotlights the need for safety protocols. Experts share 9 things to know before heading on an outdoor adventure. Continue reading…

ASK A DOCTOR – "Is it safe to swim underwater with your eyes open?" Ophthalmologist Dr. Brian Boxer Wachler has the answer. Continue reading…

Swimming underwater

It may be tempting to open your eyes underwater, but experts warn that prolonged exposure could put your vision at risk. (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.