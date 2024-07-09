Expand / Collapse search
Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman's rigorous butt workout described by her costar as 'epic' and 'awful'

Zac Efron and Joey King star alongside Kidman in 'A Family Affair'

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Nicole Kidman likes to feel and share the burn.

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on Monday, Kidman's "A Family Affair" co-star Joey King spoke about what she had learned from working with the Academy Award-winning actress on the Netflix film, which also stars Hollywood heartthrob Zac Efron.

"They're both like so hot," she told Fallon of the actors, 57 and 36, respectively. "They're like the fittest people I've ever met, so, I was inspired by them. So I became a bit of a, you know, tubular gym rat on the set."

Nicole Kidman in a black blazer speaks with Joey King in a lacey black two piece set as they both have their arms wrapped around Zac Efron in a black shirt and grey suit

"A Family Affair," which currently ranks as Netflix's No. 1 movie, stars Nicole Kidman, left, Zac Efron and Joey King. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

"[Nicole] taught me like the most epic, awful butt workout I've ever learned in my life," she said. "I was like, ‘I’m a youngster. I can hang…I'm agile.' I thought I could hang, but I couldn't hang," King, 24, admitted.

"It was all these donkey kicks, and the rainbows, and you know, the fire hydrants," she said, listing the descriptive names of popular exercises. "But you have to keep your leg in the air for like 12 years. It's so hard."

Nicole Kidman on the carpet looks to her right in a sparkly black dress inset a photo of Nicole from behind in a gold gown

According to her "A Family Affair" co-star Joey King, Nicole Kidman has created an arduous workout routine specifically for her backside. (Getty Images)

King said since filming, she has incorporated the arduous routine into her own workout, because "it's the most effective," and she added that she often texts Kidman pictures, joking she should "call an ambulance."

Nicole Kidman in a black dress puts her hand on her butt as she poses on the carpet

Nicole Kidman's derriere is compliments of her intricate booty workout. (Getty Images)

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Kidman previously explained why incorporating a variety of different exercises was ideal for remaining fit.

"If you think you are going to wake up and run five miles every morning for the rest of your life, you’ll get bored and hit the snooze button after a week. So I try and mix it up with sports, running, yoga and even just going for a walk with my husband and the kids. Living in Nashville makes this easier, as it’s so nice just being outside," she explained. "I also love spinning. I try to get everyone to spin."

