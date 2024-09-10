Expand / Collapse search
Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner evacuates Nevada home due to raging wildfires

Movie star Jeremy Renner's Nevada home was also the site of his near-fatal snowplow accident in 2023

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Jeremy Renner's nephew recalls snowplow accident Video

Jeremy Renner's nephew recalls snowplow accident

First responders share information from Marvel star's accident.

Jeremy Renner evacuated from his Reno, Nevada home due to a raging wildfire.

Renner, 53, shared scenes of the Davis Fire on his Instagram stories as he thanked firefighters for their help.

"Everyone is evacuated and safe. Now for Mother Nature," he wrote on Sunday. On Tuesday, the "Avengers" star shared updates on social media, noting, "Fire support working hard to protect our community."

Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner has been keeping his social media followers updated on the Davis Fire. (Jeremy Renner/Instagram | Getty Images)

Jeremy Renner posts airplane flying over wildfire

Jeremy Renner showed airplanes flying over the Davis Fire. (Jeremy Renner/Instagram)

Jeremy Renner shares he's been evacuated from home amid fire

Jeremy Renner informed followers he evacuated his Nevada home. (Jeremy Renner/Instagram)

Renner posted photos showing how close the fire was to his Nevada home.

"From my driveway," he captioned one shot of the Davis Fire.

In one video, an airplane dumped red fire retardant chemicals onto trees in the distance.

Jeremy Renner shares snaps of the Davis fire

Jeremy Renner shares the view of the Davis Fire from his driveway. (Jeremy Renner/Instagram)

Jeremy Renner posts on Instagram

Jeremy Renner asked for prayers as the Davis Fire came close to his community (Jeremy Renner/Instagram)

About 20 miles (32.2 kilometers) outside Reno, Nevada, the uncontained Davis Fire grew to about 10 square miles (26 square kilometers) after igniting Sunday afternoon. It originated in the Davis Creek Regional Park in the Washoe Valley and was burning in heavy timber and brush, firefighters said.

An emergency declaration issued for Washoe County by Gov. Joe Lombardo on Sunday noted that about 20,000 people were evacuated from neighborhoods, businesses, parks and campgrounds. P

Parts of south Reno remained under the evacuation notice on Monday, firefighters said, and some homes, businesses and traffic signals in the area were without power.

Jeremy Renner's post shows Davis fire close to his home

Jeremy Renner shared a photo of the Davis Fire near his Reno home. (Jeremy Renner/Instagram)

Renner experienced a near-fatal accident at his Reno home early last year. The "Hawkeye" star was hospitalized for roughly two weeks after he was run over by a snowplow on Jan. 1, 2023 in the driveway of his home.

Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in the snowplow accident and was airlifted to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. "The Hurt Locker" actor remained conscious after the accident.

Jeremy Renner posts selfie from hospital snowplow accident Reno Lake Tahoe

Jeremy Renner shared a hospital selfie after surgery following his near-fatal snowplow accident in January 2023. (Jeremy Renner/Instagram)

"It's like, you see your eye with your other eye because my eyeball was out," Renner said during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." "So you have weird things that go through your head like, ‘Well, I guess that’s real, but like I’ll worry about that later.'"

"And I look at my legs. They were all twisted up, and I’ll worry about that later because I’ve got to worry about breathing first, right?"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

