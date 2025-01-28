‘Alice’ star Linda Lavin’s official cause of death revealed

Linda Lavin died of cardiopulmonary arrest with the underlying cause being lung cancer, according to her death certificate obtained by Fox News Digital.

The 87-year-old had recently been diagnosed with lung cancer before her death on Dec. 29.

A representative said at the time that she died due to complications from the disease.

She had been active in the weeks leading up to her death, making an appearance earlier in December at the Los Angeles premiere of the Netflix series "No Good Deed," in which she appears.

Lavin had also undergone a bronchoscopy in the days before her death, which allows a doctor to examine the airways in the lung.

Lavin’s first big break came when she was cast in the Broadway musical "It's a Bird ... It's a Plane ... It's Superman" after she moved to New York following her college graduation.

In 1969, she was nominated for her first Tony for her work in "Last of the Red Hot Lovers."

She moved to Los Angeles in the 1970s and began working on shows like "Rhoda" and "Barney Miller."

In 1976, she was cast as Alice Hyatt in "Alice," based on Ellen Burstyn’s Oscar-winning "Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore" about a widowed single mom who has a young son and works at a roadside diner.

The show aired until 1985.

After "Alice" ended, Lavin returned to Broadway in shows like "Gypsy" and most recently starred in "Our Mother’s Brief Affair."

She also continued to work in Hollywood on shows like "Courage the Cowardly Dog," "The O.C.," "Santa Clarita Diet," "Mom" and "The Good Wife," and did movies like "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules" and "The Back-up Plan."

In the last year, she did an episode of the police procedural "Elsbeth" and was in the movie "One Big Happy Family."

