Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

DISASTERS

All 9 aboard rescue chopper crashed in Japan confirmed dead

Associated Press
Investigators work near the wreckage of a Japanese search and rescue helicopter that crashed into the central mountains in Nakanojo, Gunma prefecture, northwest of Tokyo, Aug. 11, 2018.

Investigators work near the wreckage of a Japanese search and rescue helicopter that crashed into the central mountains in Nakanojo, Gunma prefecture, northwest of Tokyo, Aug. 11, 2018.  (Kyodo News via Associated Press)

TOKYO –  All nine people aboard a Japanese search and rescue helicopter that crashed into the central mountains were confirmed dead Saturday, authorities said.

The Bell 412EP helicopter carrying seven local rescue workers from the Gunma prefecture and two from a flight service company lost contact about an hour after takeoff Friday and crashed.

Prefectural officials said the last person aboard was retrieved Saturday and pronounced dead.

The helicopter was on a two-hour flight to monitor the opening of a mountain trail. The prefecture said it canceled Saturday's event due to the accident. It wasn't clear what caused the crash.

This undated photo from website of Gunma Prefectural Fire Safety Division shows the air rescue helicopter Haruna. The rescue helicopter has crashed in central Japan mountains Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, hours after it lost contact and the condition of nine people aboard is not immediately clear. (Gunma Prefectural Fire Safety Division via AP)

The air rescue helicopter Haruna is seen in an undated photo.  (Gunma Prefectural Fire Safety Division via Associated Press)

An investigation continued Saturday at the mountainside crash site, where debris of the helicopter was scattered and trees torn down apparently from the impact of the fall.

Japanese media quoted witnesses as saying the helicopter was flying extremely low in foggy weather before the crash. The GPS data sent from the helicopter indicated it was making a turn a minute before the transmission stopped, Kyodo News reported. It said the helicopter was not carrying a flight data recorder.

Prefectural officials said the helicopter, which was about 20 years old, had its engine repaired in April but had no abnormality since it resumed operations in June.