Indonesia earthquake results in multiple deaths, injuries

At least 10 people were killed and 40 injured Sunday from a magnitude-6.4 earthquake on Indonesia’s Lombok Island, a scenic tourist destination east of Bali, authorities said.

Dozens of single-story houses and buildings were damaged by the early-morning quake, which the U.S. Geological Survey said had a depth of 4.4 miles.

The quake's impact was felt in Bali, though no damage or casualties were reported there.

In the east and in its provincial capital, the quake lasted about 10 seconds, as resident fled their homes and onto streets and fields, a Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman said. He said falling slabs of concrete caused the three fatalities and injuries.

The agency released photos showing damaged houses and the entrance to the popular Mount Rinjani National Park, which was immediately closed for fear of landslides.

Like Bali, Lombok is reputed for its pristine beaches and mountains. Hotels and other buildings in both locations are not allowed to be above the height of coconut trees.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin. In December 2004, a massive magnitude 9.1 earthquake off Sumatra triggered a tsunami that killed 230,000 people in a dozen countries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.