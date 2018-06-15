Indian police arrest 4 in rape of mother, teenage daughter

Police say they have arrested four people for allegedly gang-raping a woman and her 14-year-old daughter after tying the woman's husband to a tree at gunpoint in eastern India.

Crimes against women have been rising in India despite toughening of laws. India has been shaken by a series of sexual assaults since 2012, when a student was gang-raped and murdered on a moving New Delhi bus.

A police officer said Friday the family was riding a motorbike to their village on Wednesday night when armed suspects stopped them on a deserted stretch near Gaya, a town in Bihar state.

The four were arrested on Thursday and Friday. Police were still looking for two suspects who fled after the crime.