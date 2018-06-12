Trump's comments back US report of razed N. Korean test site

President Donald Trump's comments that North Korea is destroying a major missile engine testing site seems to support a recent U.S. study that the country was razing a facility crucial to its development of mid-range solid-fuel missiles.

Trump said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un informed him of this development during their summit in Singapore on Tuesday, but did not give a location for the site.

In a study published last week in the North Korea-focused 38 North website, U.S. analyst Joseph S. Bermudez Jr. said recent commercial satellite images showed the North was razing a test facility near the northwest city of Kusong.