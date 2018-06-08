Elderly woman, 90, assaulted in her sleep, police search for attacker

A 90-year-old woman in the United Kingdom was brutally attacked as she slept, leaving her hospitalized with severe bruising after being hit repeatedly in the face.

Metropolitan Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly attacked Iris Warner at her home in northwest London on Monday. Officials said Warner’s son, Jeffrey Warner, found her slipping in and out of consciousness. She was rushed to the hospital where she is receiving treatment.

"This was a horrific attack carried out on a very vulnerable elderly woman in her own home, and must have been absolutely terrifying for Iris," Metropolitan Police Detective Inspector Saj Hussain said in a press release.

Warner told police she was awakened by a man standing over her who then hit her in the face with a weapon. She was unable to provide a description of her attacker.

Officials say the attacker searched Warner’s bedroom but it is unclear if anything was stolen.

Police released the graphic images of Warner’s injured body to prompt anyone with information to come forward. They are searching for information regarding any person acting suspicious or if anyone saw Warner between Saturday and Monday in the Brampton Road area.

Warner’s children say they are “stunned and sickened” by the attack, describing their 90-year-old mother as “highly independent.” She has lived on her own for decades, where she takes the bus to nearby supermarkets, reads the newspaper daily and enjoys doing crossword puzzles.

“We are shocked and appalled at the violence used against our mother Iris, better known as Anne to her friends and family - a defenseless 90-year-old-woman,” Jeffrey Warner said in a statement. “It has left us feeling stunned and sickened. We appeal for anyone with information that could assist police in their investigation to come forward. The person responsible must be brought to justice."

Her condition has improved but she is expected to remain in the hospital for a long time for intensive treatment.

“I'd like to remind the public that crimes of this nature are incredibly rare, so we do not want the public to be alarmed,” Hussain said. “It always pays to be vigilant about anyone acting suspiciously that you see and to ensure that your home is as secure as you can make it.”