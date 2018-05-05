Expand / Collapse search
7 miners missing in Poland after tremor hits coal mine

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland –  A spokeswoman for a coal mining company says seven miners are missing after a tremor occurred at a mine in southern Poland.

Katarzyna Jablonska-Bajer says Saturday that a rescue operation was launched at 11:25 a.m. after a tremor occurred at the Zofiowka mine run by the Jastrzebie Coal Company.

She says some miners have been brought to the surface but contact was lost with seven other miners who are 900 meters (2,953 feet) under the ground.