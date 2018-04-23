Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes off Nicaragua's coast

The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 has struck in the Pacific off the coast of Nicaragua.

The temblor was centered about 102 miles (165 kilometers) west-northwest of the capital of Managua and 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of the town of Chinandega.

The earthquake occurred around 8:30 p.m. Monday at a depth of about 28 miles (46 kilometers).

There were no immediate reports of damage.