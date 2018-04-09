Matador brutally speared by bull in return to ring after vicious goring

A Spanish matador hoping for a triumphant return from a brutal goring, was again viciously speared by a bull at a weekend event, where the animal used one of it's horns to tear a six-inch gash through a major blood vessel in the man's leg.

Matador Roman Collado was in the ring in Seville, Spain, when his bullfight nearly turned deadly. The bull charged at Collado and even picked him up with a horn after it got caught on his pants. Collado's leg was ripped open during the ordeal.

Collado was rushed to the hospital and had surgery to repair the gash, Publinews reported. His agent, Nacho Lloret, told the news site the injury was concerning.

"What is most worrying right now is the vascular injury,” the agent said.

Collado later tweeted to address the incident and vow to return to the ring.

The matador had previously taken a break from bullfighting after he was gored in the arm and chest during an incident in Valencia. The time period between the two fights was not immediately clear.