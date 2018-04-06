Hungary unveils memorial to crash that killed Polish leader

next

The leaders of Hungary and Poland have unveiled a memorial in the Hungarian capital of Budapest dedicated to the victims of a 2010 plane crash in the Russian city of Smolensk, which killed Polish President Lech Kaczynski and dozens of others.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Poland's governing Law and Justice party and twin brother of the president who died in the crash, praised the memorial as a "beautiful gesture" that strengthens the friendship between the two countries.

Kaczynski, whose right-wing leadership is close to the nationalist and populist policies of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, urged Hungarians to vote for Orban in Sunday's elections.

Orban, whose re-election campaign is heavily based on anti-migration policies, said Friday it is up to the two countries to keep Central Europe "national and Christian."