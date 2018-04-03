Migrant caravan raising concerns in US takes break in Mexico

A big caravan of Central American migrants that has stirred up concerns in the U.S., including drawing tweets from President Donald Trump, has halted its march for a rest at a sports field in southern Mexico.

The U.S. leader warned about "caravans" of migrants heading to the U.S., and others questioned whether the caravan of approximately 1,100 people was moving across Mexico toward its northern border with the intent of crossing into the United States.

A group of a few hundred men did break off from the march Sunday, hopping a freight train north probably with hopes of trying to enter the U.S. But the rest seemed unlikely to move again until Wednesday or Thursday, and they probably would take buses to the last scheduled stop in central Puebla state.