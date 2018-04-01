Bodies of Indians killed by IS in Iraq to be flown home

The remains of 38 Indian construction workers captured and killed by the Islamic State group in northern Iraq have been handed over to Indian authorities in Baghdad and will be flown home.

Indian Ambassador Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit said the bodies had been taken to Baghdad International Airport and would be flown back to India later Sunday.

IS abducted and killed the workers shortly after the extremists seized the northern city of Mosul in the summer of 2014. Iraqi authorities discovered the remains in a mass grave last year after retaking Mosul, and positively identified the bodies last month.

The workers, most from northern India, had been employed by a construction company operating near Mosul. Around 10,000 Indians lived and worked in Iraq at the time.