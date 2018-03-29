Romania's nuclear plant disconnects unit after glitch

The operator of Romania's nuclear power plant says one of the reactors has been disconnected from the grid due to a glitch in the electrical system.

Nuclearelectrica, which operates the plant, said the problem occurred Thursday and that there was no danger for staff, the public or the environment.

The company said specialists are investigating the cause and will carry out repairs as necessary.

The reactor involved had only returned to full power on Monday, following a 55 percent loss of power Sunday when a component of the condensation pump engine needed to be replaced.

The company said the two incidents were not connected.

The two reactors at the Cernavoda plant provide about 20 percent of Romania's energy needs.