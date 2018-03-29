Prosecutors demand 16 years prison for Indonesian politician

next

Prosecutors are demanding 16 years in prison for a senior Indonesian politician accused of playing a key role in the theft by officials of $170 million of public money.

At a sentencing demand hearing on Thursday, prosecutors also called for fines and seizure of Setya Novanto's assets if he fails to return $7.4 million he allegedly received as part of the corruption conspiracy.

Anti-corruption police allege Novanto was among about 80 people, mostly officials and legislators, who used the introduction of a $440 million electronic identity card system in 2011 and 2012 to steal more than a third of the funds.

Novanto, the former speaker of Indonesia's parliament and senior member of the Golkar party, denies any wrongdoing.