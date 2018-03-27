Expand / Collapse search
Lebanese suspect charged with murdering Filipina maid

Associated Press
BEIRUT –  Lebanon's state-run news agency is reporting that a Lebanese man has been charged with murdering a Filipina maid whose body was found stuffed in a freezer in Kuwait.

National News Agency reports that a south Lebanon prosecutor on Tuesday charged 40-year-old Nader Essam Assaf and that Assaf confessed to the crime.

Assaf and his Syrian wife are suspects in the death of Joanna Demafelis. NNA said Assaf's wife is at large.

The news agency said Assaf faces a possible death sentence and is expected to go on trial soon.

Last month, the Philippine foreign secretary said the suspect was under arrest in Lebanon.