UK Jewish groups accuse Labour of tolerating anti-Semitism

Jewish groups in Britain are accusing the country's main opposition leader of failing to stamp out anti-Semitism within his left-of-center party.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Jewish Leadership Council say Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party has shown a "repeated institutional failure" to address anti-Jewish prejudice. They say that "again and again, Jeremy Corbyn has sided with anti-Semites rather than Jews."

The groups plan to protest outside Parliament on Monday.

Some Labour supporters say Corbyn, a longtime critic of Israeli actions against the Palestinians, has allowed abuse to go unchecked.

The latest furor erupted over a six-year-old Facebook post by Corbyn supporting the artist behind a street mural that included anti-Semitic stereotypes.

Corbyn says in a statement that Labour must eradicate "pockets" of anti-Semitism in the party.