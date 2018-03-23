Kosovo court acquits imam accused of terror, hate speech

A Kosovo court has acquitted a Muslim imam of charges of terror and hate speech.

Pristina court judge Beqir Kaludra on Friday said judges had found "not enough evidence" to prove that Shefqet Krasniqi was involved in terror or had used hate speech. They also acquitted him of tax evasion.

Krasniqi was accused of interpreting the Quran to his believers in 2013-2014, using social networks and other information resources, and urging them to join extremist groups in Syria and Iraq.

Kosovo, with its 1.8-million predominantly Muslim population, has been a major source of foreign fighters, with some 350 joining extremist groups in Syria and Iraq. Authorities have said that about 180 of the country's citizens are still active there.