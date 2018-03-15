Father testifies in Australian court cardinal abused son

The father of a man who alleges he was sexually abused by a senior Vatican cleric during a waterskiing outing has told an Australian court that he is insulted to be accused by a defense lawyer of lying.

A hearing began last week in the Melbourne Magistrate Court to determine whether prosecutors have sufficient evidence to put Australian Cardinal George Pell on trial.

The father of one of the alleged victims testified on Thursday that another son had told him in 2015 about the brother's alleged abuse. Neither the father nor the alleged victim can be named for legal reasons.

The 76-year-old cardinal has been charged with sexually abusing multiple people.

Defense lawyer Robert Richter said the father did not include Pell's name in a police statement in 2015.