Africa moving past Trump's slur, says African Union official

The chairman of the African Union Commission says he considers President Donald Trump's slur about Africa to be an incident "of the past."

Chairman Moussa Faki and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson were questioned during a news conference in Addis Ababa about Trump's description of "shithole" countries in Africa. Neither were eager to dwell on the topic.

Faki said Trump sent him and other African leaders a letter shortly after the incident in which he affirmed his respect for Africa. He said Tillerson's visit is evidence of the close U.S.-Africa relationship.

Tillerson did not directly respond to several specific questions from the U.S. and African media about Trump's remark and whether Africa deserves an apology.

He said merely that the U.S. commitment to the continent "is quite clear."