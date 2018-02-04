Nigerian wounded in racist attack: I've lost peace of mind

next

A Nigerian woman shot by an Italian right-wing extremist during a drive-by rampage says she no longer feels free to walk around the city "with peace of mind" after the attack.

The 29-year-old, identified only as Jennifer, told the daily La Stampa that "I never hurt anyone. I was talking and laughing with three other people" when she was struck by the bullet.

Hospital officials say she suffered a fracture to her humerus bone in her arm and is facing an operation Sunday.

Her boyfriend told La Repubblica they were waiting at a bus station when he saw a man pointing something at them from a car. Ogie Igbinowania says "I gave Jennifer a push to get her out of the way and threw myself down. And I heard a shot: Boom."