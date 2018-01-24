Philippine troops capture suspected Spanish terror supporter

Philippine army troops have captured a Spanish man they say was carrying grenades and bomb parts and is believed to be supporter of Islamic State group-linked Abu Sayyaf militants on southern Basilan island.

Capt. Exequel Panti and two other army special forces officers filed complaints of illegal possession of explosives Wednesday against Abdelhakim Labidi Adib before Department of Justice prosecutors. Adib denied he owned the two grenades and bomb parts the army officers said belonged to him.

They say they captured Adib on Monday in the hinterlands of Basilan's Maluso town, where the Abu Sayyaf has a presence, and a local militant with him managed to escape.

Adib, 20, told prosecutors he "came from the jungle" in Basilan but refused to say why he traveled there and who he met.