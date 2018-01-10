Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

North Korea

Kim Jong Un's weak voice signals possible kidney problem, expert claims

By Katherine Lam | Fox News
close
North Korean leader says nuclear button is always on his desk; Kitty Logan reports from London. Video

Kim Jong Un rings in the New Year with a new threat

North Korean leader says nuclear button is always on his desk; Kitty Logan reports from London.

Kim Jong Un may have delivered a defiant New Year’s Day address railing against the United States, but his weak voice during the speech may show the despot is suffering from “a kidney problem,” an audio forensic expert said Tuesday.

Chungnam State University professor Cho Dong-uk said he scrutinized Kim’s voice for “energy” and tremors, Korea Times reported. Based on the data, Cho said the leader may have kidney issues.

"At least, the samples show that his kidneys are weaker than other organs," Cho said, according to the Korea Times.

NORTH KOREA’S KIM KEEPS TEEN SEX SLAVES, EXECUTES MUSICIANS WITH ANTI-AIRCRAFT GUNS, DEFECTOR REVEALS

Kidney disorders can cause fluid to build up in a person’s body and cause organs to swell. Cho cited Kim’s rotund stature and his drinking and smoking as possible issues.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a New Year's Day speech in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on January 1, 2018. KCNA / via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. NOT FOR USE BY REUTERS THIRD PARTY DISTRIBUTORS. SOUTH KOREA OUT. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC11B0782E80

Kim Jong Un delivered a New Year's Day address talking about the Winter Olympics and his nuclear button.  (KCNA via Reuters)

Kim’s diet and health is often a topic of speculation because the secretive regime releases little information about the leader -- including when his birthday is. Kim reportedly turned 34 Monday, but North Korea’s official calendar did not mark the day as an official holiday.

A North Korean defector previously told The Mirror that Kim fancied “extremely rare delicacies,” including $2,700 bird’s nest soup and other imported dishes. He would often have schoolgirls serve him the food at his Pyongyang home.

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam