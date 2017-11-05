Typhoon death toll in Vietnam climbs amid widespread floods

A powerful typhoon that rocked Vietnam has killed at least 44 people and caused extensive damage to the country's south-central region.

The Vietnam Disaster Management Authority said in a statement Monday that widespread flooding was reported in the region and more than 116,000 houses have been destroyed or damaged.

In addition to the dead, 19 people are missing, including nine crew members of cargo ships that sank off the coast of Khanh Hoa province. Eighty-eight other crew members were rescued earlier.

The typhoon hit Saturday and had already dissipated, but the disaster agency said flooding may get worse as heavy rain was forecast for the region. It was the second typhoon to hit Vietnam in a month.