Timeline of recent vehicle attacks in Europe

At least eight people have died and 11 people were left injured after a suspect crashed a truck into a crowd in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday.

The driver jumped out of the truck with a fake gun in each hand and was shot by police, authorities said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called it “an act of terror” during a media briefing.

“In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.!” President Donald Trump tweeted.

The incident is being investigated by the FBI as terrorism — and comes after a string of recent vehicle attacks in Europe.

Aug. 18, 2017 — Cambrils

On Aug. 18, an Audi plowed into pedestrians on the promenade in Cambrils, a coastal town south of Barcelona. One person was killed.

An officer fatally shot four attackers as they got out of the vehicle with weapons, the Guardian reported. A fifth attacker stabbed a bystander and was shot by a different officer, according to the paper.

Investigators believe the attackers belonged to the same cell responsible for an attack in Las Ramblas.

Aug. 17, 2017 — Barcelona

A van plowed into a group of people at the Las Ramblas promenade in Barcelona, with at least 13 deaths and 130 others hurt.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the incident, and the driver was killed Aug. 21 after a manhunt.

Aug. 9, 2017 — Paris

A driver rammed a vehicle into a group of soldiers in the French capital, leaving six of them injured.

A prosecutor later pressed charges against Algerian Hamou Benlatreche of attempted murder of security forces in connection with a terrorist enterprise.

Prosecutor Francois Molins said investigators have found images in Benlatreche’s phone that were connected to ISIS, like a flag and photos of its leaders.

June 19, 2017 — London

During Ramadan, a man drove into pedestrians around the Finsbury Park mosque in northern London. One person, a 51-year-old man, was killed, and others were hurt.

Authorities charged a Welsh 47-year-old suspect, Darren Osborne, with terrorism-related murder and attempted murder.

June 3, 2017 — London

Three men drove onto the sidewalk of London Bridge before getting out of a van and stabbing people at Borough Market. Eight people were killed and 48 others were injured.

The attackers were killed by police, and ISIS claimed responsibility for the incident.

SUSPECTED PARIS ATTACK DRIVER ARRESTED

April 7, 2017 — Stockholm

A hijacked beer truck rammed into a group of shoppers in the Swedish city. Five victims ultimately died.

The suspect, a 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan named Rakhmat Akilov, was taken into custody by authorities. Akilov was reportedly an ISIS sympathizer.

A few days after the attack, Akilov’s lawyer said his client “admits to a terrorist crime,” the Guardian reports.

March 22, 2017 — London

A man in a rented SUV plowed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing four people. He later ran onto the grounds of Parliament and stabbed an unarmed police officer to death.

The suspect was fatally shot by police. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.

Dec. 19, 2016 — Berlin

Twelve people died after a driver used a hijacked truck to drive into a Christmas market in Berlin.

The attacker was killed in Italy several days later by police.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, reportedly saying that the attacker “is a soldier of the Islamic State and carried out the attack in response to calls for targeting citizens of the Crusader coalition.”

July 14, 2016 — Nice

The driver of a tractor-trailer targeted Bastille Day revelers in the southern French city of Nice, killing 86 people. The 31-year-old driver was fatally shot by police.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the deadly incident.

Fox News’ Jake Gibson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.