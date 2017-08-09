France vehicle attack leaves at least six soldiers injured

Six French soldiers were injured Wednesday after a vehicle hit a group of service members leaving their barracks outside Paris.

Two soldiers were reportedly seriously injured, according to a local French media reports.

The driver fled the scene and authorities are now searching for the vehicle and the driver. A police spokesperson claims the car deliberately targeted the soldiers but the motive remains unclear.

The service members were part of Opération Sentinelle, an anti-terrorism operation that was created after 2015 Charlie Hebdo massacre, with the aim of protecting civilians.

The incident is the latest of several attacks targeting French security forces guarding public sites following a number of terrorist attacks.

This story includes reporting from the Associated Press.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.