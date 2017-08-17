Injuries reported after vehicle hits people in Barcelona plaza

DEVELOPING: Several people were injured after a van rammed into dozens of people in Barcelona's city center, local police said Thursday.

The incident took place on Las Ramblas of Barcelona, the famous main pedestrian walk way that crosses the city. Police described the incident on Twitter as a "massive crash."

Catalan emergency services said people should not go to the area around Placa Catalunya, according to Reuters.

Witnesses told newspaper El Pais the driver ran over several people on the walk way, and there were people lying on the ground injuures.

One witness said the van "has trampled people while crossing the traffic light."

In a photograph shown by public broadcaster RTVE, three people were lying on the ground in the street and were apparently being helped by police and others.

Police cordoned off the broad street and shut down its stores

The Associated Press contributed to this report.