Thousands of anti-government protesters rally in Ukraine

Several thousand government protesters have rallied outside Ukraine's parliament and some urged President Petro Poroshenko to step down.

Former Georgian president Mikhail Saakashvili, who leads a Ukrainian opposition party, said at Tuesday's rally in Kiev that Poroshenko was responsible for "poverty and humiliation."

Protest organizers are demanding changes to Ukraine's election laws to encourage competition. They also want an anti-corruption high court established.

The demonstrators set up tents in front of the parliament building and are vowing to continue protesting until the demands are met.

Saakashvili poses a political challenge to Poroshenko, who appointed him as governor of Ukraine's Odessa region after Saakashvili was termed out of office in Georgia.

They since have had a falling out. The president revoked Saakashvili's citizenship in July. Saakashvili forced his way across Ukraine's border last month.