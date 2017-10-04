TV cooking star and mom, 37, confesses to 'introducing' her friend’s teenage son to sex

A mother and British cooking show winner admitted Wednesday to having sex with her friend’s teenage son and using Facebook to lure him to her home.

Lucy Haughey, 37, who won "Come Dine With Me," appeared at a Glasgow court on Wednesday and admitted to having sex with the 15-year-old boy, The Sun reported. The mother of three, who scooped up $1,300 in prize money when she appeared on the cooking competition show earlier this year, first revealed the secret relationship to another friend on Facebook.

Haughey allegedly told her she first arranged a meetup with the teen in June 2016. They messaged each other on Facebook and agreed they “would meet up at her home address during June 25 and have sex together.” The teenager allegedly told his mother, a good friend of Haughey, that he was “going to play football,” but instead went to Haughey’s house.

“They sat talking together for some time before Haughey asked the witness to go in to her bedroom with her,” prosecutor fiscal depute Claire Whyte said in court Wednesday. Haughey then asked the teen to get on the bed.

The teenager left after they had sex. Haughey told her friend on Facebook the boy had a “crush” on her and “a lot of respect." She reportedly said the boy wanted to be “introduced” to sex and that she was an “expert” at it.

“I’m glad it was me and not a skinny, skanky 15-year-old schemy,” she reportedly told her friend.

The mother attempted to cover up the incident by asking her friend to delete the message thread. Instead, the friend contacted the teenager’s mother about Haughey’s confession. The teenager then “broke down and started crying and also admitted to having sex with the accused” when he was confronted, according to The Sun.

Haughey was placed on the UK sex offenders’ register. She is expected to be sentenced later, though it's unclear when it will happen.

Haughey was previously ordered to 250 hours of unpaid work and given a two-year non-harassment order for threatening her then-boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend, The Sun reported.