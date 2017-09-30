Romania: Fire at Bucharest retirement home leaves 1 dead

Authorities in Romania say one person has died and 19 people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a retirement home in the capital.

Department of Emergency Situations head Raed Arafat said the blaze erupted early Saturday at the home in Bucharest.

Bagdasar Arseni Hospital spokesman Florin Bica says a firefighter also was being treated for a head injury.

Firefighters were working to extinguish the blaze, which spread from the retirement home to an adjacent auto service and a house.