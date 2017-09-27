South African union workers protest against corruption

South Africa's biggest union group plans marches nationwide to protest what it alleges is chronic corruption fueled by President Jacob Zuma and a prominent family of businessmen, reflecting public anger over a scandal that has ensnared several international companies.

The protests Wednesday by the Congress of South African Trade Unions in Johannesburg and other cities come amid a power struggle within the ruling African National Congress party, the former anti-apartheid movement that has led South Africa since the end of white minority rule in 1994.

Zuma and the Gupta business family have denied wrongdoing despite what critics say is mounting evidence of the looting of state funds.

The scandals hit international firms with links to the Guptas. Bell Pottinger, a London-based public relations company, filed for bankruptcy.