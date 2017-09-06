Irma triggers massive destruction in Barbuda; at least 1 killed, officials say

Hurricane Irma has left massive destruction in its wake Wednesday on the Caribbean island of Barbuda, and has left at least one person dead.

"A significant number of the houses have been totally destroyed," said Lionel Hurst, chief of staff to Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne said.

All communications with Antigua and Barbuda reportedly were lost after Irma slammed the islands around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

"We have not been able to make any contact with Barbuda since about midnight U.K. time," High Commissioner for Antigua and Barbuda Karen Mae-Hill said. "The last report we had from our sister island was the police station was destroyed, the roof came off completely. Houses all around Codrington, the main settlement on Barbuda, have lost their roofs."

Prime Minister Browne said there were no deaths in Antigua.

Hurricane Irma rammed Barbuda early Wednesday with 185 mph winds as the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in recorded history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.