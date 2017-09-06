Tropical Storm Jose expected to become hurricane, no immediate threat to land

As all eyes are on the forecast track of Hurricane Irma, another tropical system strengthened Wednesday in the open Atlantic Ocean far from land and is expected to become a hurricane.

Tropical Storm Jose is located around 1,255 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, and has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, the National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. ET advisory.

Jose is moving west at about 13 mph, according to the NHC.

"Additional strengthening is forecast, and Jose is

expected to become a hurricane by tonight," the NHC said.

TRACK THE STORM AT MYFOXHURRICANE.COM

Jose is the 10th named storm of the year, and comes as powerful Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm, moves toward Antigua and perhaps the U.S., after Harvey devastated Texas with record amounts of rain.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect because of Jose, but the NHC said "interests in the Leeward Islands should monitor the future progress of Jose."

Forecasters last month said the Atlantic hurricane season would be "above-normal," with 14 to 19 named storms ahead of the peak season.

An average Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30, produces 12 named storms, of which six become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes, according to the NOAA.