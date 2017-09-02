North Korea claims to have hydrogen bomb for long-range missile

North Korea claimed Sunday that it had developed a hydrogen bomb to use with a long-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

The claim by North Korea's state media arm was first reported by South Korea's Yonhap News.

There was no immediate comment from the Pentagon or other U.S. officials. However, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats told Congress in March that North Korea had developed the ability to put a nuclear warhead on a missile.

In July, North Korea conducted two flight tests of an ICBM the Pentagon calls a KN-20. The July 28 test reached a height of 2,300 miles in space before returning to earth.

North Korea has conducted five nuclear tests since 2006 including two last year.

