Knife-wielding man in Stockholm stabs police officer in neck, officials say

A knife-wielding man on Thursday stabbed a Swedish police officer in the neck in an unprovoked attack, officials said.

The officer was attacked at about 10:30 a.m. local time at Bjorn's Garden, a small park in Stockholm, The Sun reported. Witnesses said the man lunged at the officer from behind.

"I got up from the subway when the police dragged a man, he appeared to be around the age of 30," a witness told The Sun.

The man was arrested and is being held on suspicion of attempted murder.

The officer was rushed to the hospital and is not believed to be in life-threatening condition.

No other information was immediately released.