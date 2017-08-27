Remains of all 10 missing sailors recovered from USS John S. McCain

Divers have found the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain, the U.S. Navy guided missile destroyer, collided with an oil tanker near Singapore last week.

Both Navy and Marine Corps divers had been searching flooded compartments of the ship, once it was docked in Singapore. Heavy equipment had to be brought in days after the collision to gain access to damaged, flooded areas of the ship.

The U.S. 7th Fleet identified the 10 missing sailors as:

— Electronics Technician 1st Class Charles Nathan Findley, 31, from Missouri

— Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Abraham Lopez, 39, from Texas

— Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kevin Sayer Bushell, 26, from Maryland

— Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Daniel Drake, 21, from Ohio

— Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Timothy Thomas Eckels Jr., 23, from Maryland

— Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Corey George Ingram, 28, from New York

— Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Henry Hoagland III, 20, from Texas

— Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Logan Stephen Palmer, 23, from Illinois

— Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, from Connecticut

— Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kenneth Aaron Smith, 22, from New Jersey

The Aug. 21 incident remains under investigation.

The 7th Fleet has been involved in three collisions since January, the last two of which have resulted in the deaths of 17 sailors.

Earlier this week, the Navy dismissed Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, commander of the 7th Fleet, citing a loss of confidence in his ability, The Associated Press reported.

