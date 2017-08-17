Barcelona terror attack: At least 13 dead after van plows into crowd; suspect arrested

DEVELOPING: At least one suspect has been arrested after a van plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in a popular Barcelona tourist area Thursday -- resulting in at least 13 dead -- as images of the carnage, showing bodies lying crumpled and bleeding in the street, flooded forth from the Spanish city.

Authorites have only confirmed one person was killed and 32 injured, 10 of them seriously, as Spanish newspaper El Pais and Cadena Serradio radio station, citing police sources, reported the death toll at 13.

The incident took place on Las Ramblas of Barcelona, the famous main pedestrian walk way that crosses the city. Police described the incident on Twitter as a "massive crash."

Spain's public broadcaster said at least one suspect in the Barcelona van attack has been arrested. State-owned broadcaster RTVE reported a man was detained a few hours after the attack.

A private Spanish news agency, Europa Press, reported that police were looking for a man named Driss Oukabir, it wasn't clear if that person is the man who was arrested.

RTVE reported investigators think two vans were used -- one for the attack and a second as a getaway vehicle.

Barcelona's Tv3: also reported the Spanish passport of a person of Moroccan origin was found at the scene of the attack.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

The van used in the attack was rented by Oukabir, El Pais reported, citing identification made by the Civil Guard.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

BARCELONA TERROR ATTACK: LAWMAKERS AND NATIONAL FIGURES REACT

A grisly video of the incident appeared to show at least five people lying motionless on the ground, with legs twisted and heads bloodied.

"It was real chaos, people started running, screaming. There was a loud bang," eyewitness Ethan Spibey told Sky News.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Footage from reporters on the ground shows armed officers combing a market.

Barcelona resident Keith Fleming told the Associated Press he was watching television in his building on a side street just off Las Ramblas when he heard a noise and went out to the balcony to investigate.

Fleming said he saw "women and children just running and they looked terrified," he then heard a bang, possibly from someone rolling down a store shutter, as more people raced by.

The American living in the Spanish city said police arrived, and pushed everyone a full block down the street. He says the officers still are there with guns drawn and riot police stationed at the end of the block.

President Trump condemned the attack, saying in a tweet "The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you!"

BARCELONA 'TERROR': TRUMP, STATE DEPARTMENT MONITORING SPAIN ATTACK

Catalan emergency services said people should not go to the area around Placa Catalunya, according to Reuters.

Emergency services in Catalonia say they have asked the Metro and train services in the area to close.

Police cordoned off the broad street and shut down its stores. They asked people to stay away from the area so as not to get in the way of the emergency services.

Facebook has activated its Safety Check feature that lets users notify friends and family that they are safe following the Barcelona attack.

The U.S consulate in Barcelona said on Twitter it was "aware of a reported incident at Las Ramblas in Barcelona. Please avoid the area and monitor local police @mossos for updates."

"Americans in Spain: If you are safe, be sure to notify friends and loved ones. If you use social media, be sure to update your status," the consulate tweeted.

The National Counterterrorism Center, the government hub for threat analysis, confirmed to Fox News the center is monitoring the events in Barcelona and note the use of a vehicle as a weapon.

Since July 2016, vehicles have been used to ram into crowds in terror attacks across Europe, killing well over 100 people in Nice, Berlin, London, and Stockholm.

Las Ramblas is a packed tourist area in central Barcelona whose central feature is a broad promenade leading to the water. The stretch is lined with numerous shops, restaurants, a sprawling market and Gaudí architecture.

People walk down a wide, pedestrianized path in the center of the street, but cars can travel on either side of the area.

Fox News' Catherine Herridge, Cody Derespina, James Rogers, Judson Berger, and the Associated Press contributed to this report.