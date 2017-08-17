Barcelona 'terror': Trump, State Department monitoring Spain attack

President Trump and others in his administration are monitoring what local police are calling the “terror attack” in Barcelona, where a white van rammed into dozens of people in a popular tourist district.

Police have confirmed fatalities, in addition to numerous injuries.

A White House official said Chief of Staff John Kelly is “aware of the situation, and keeping the President abreast."

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, speaking in Washington, said the incident “has the hallmarks it appears of yet another terrorist attack.”

He said the U.S. stands “ready to assist law enforcement and national security authorities in Spain,” adding: “Terrorists around the world should know the United States and our allies are resolved to find you and bring you to justice.”

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert tweeted that the department is “closely monitoring events in #Barcelona.”

She urged Americans to “stay away from area + update family/friends w whereabouts.”

The National Counterterrorism Center, the U.S. government hub for threat analysis, also is monitoring the developing events in the Spanish city.

Catalan police tweeted that "there are mortal victims and injured from the crash" without specifying numbers.

The incident took place on Las Ramblas, a crowded tourist hub.

Fox News’ Catherine Herridge contributed to this report.