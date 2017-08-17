Barcelona terror attack: Timeline of recent vehicle incidents in Europe

A van plowed into a group of people in Barcelona on Thursday, with at least 13 deaths. The El Pais newspaper said police were treating the crash as a terror attack.

The Thursday incident comes after a number of terror attacks in Europe where vehicles were used as weapons.

Aug. 9, 2017 - Paris

Earlier this month, a driver rammed a vehicle into a group of soldiers in the French capital, leaving six of them injured.

Police have identified the chief suspect as 37-year-old Algerian Hamou Benlatreche, known to police as a suspect in minor crimes but not as someone with radical beliefs.

Benlatreche was arrested in northern France and police said officers opened fire to subdue him.

June 19, 2017 - London

During Ramadan, a man drove into pedestrians around the Finsbury Park mosque in northern London. One person, a 51-year-old man, was killed, and others were hurt.

Authorities charged a Welsh 47-year-old suspect, Darren Osborne, with terrorism-related murder and attempted murder.

June 3, 2017 - London

Three men drove onto the sidewalk of London Bridge before getting out of a van and stabbing people at Borough Market. Eight people were killed and 48 others were injured.

The attackers were killed by police, and ISIS claimed responsibility for the incident.

SUSPECTED PARIS ATTACK DRIVER ARRESTED

April 7, 2017 - Stockholm

A hijacked beer truck rammed into a group of shoppers in the Swedish city. Five people were killed. The suspect, a 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan named Rakhmat Akilov, was taken into custody by authorities. Akilov was reportedly an ISIS sympathizer.

March 22, 2017 - London

A man in a rented SUV plowed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing four people. He later ran onto the grounds of Parliament and stabbed an unarmed police officer to death.

The suspect was fatally shot by police. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.

Dec. 19, 2016 - Berlin

Twelve people died after a driver used a hijacked truck to drive into a Christmas market in Berlin. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, reportedly saying that the attacker “is a soldier of the Islamic State and carried out the attack in response to calls for targeting citizens of the Crusader coalition.”

July 14, 2016 - Nice

The driver of a tractor-trailer targeted Bastille Day revelers in the southern French city of Nice, killing 86 people. ISIS claimed responsibility for the deadly incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.