North Korea considering firing missile at Guam, per state media

North Korea is seriously considering a plan to fire missiles at Guam, state media reportedly said Wednesday, hours after President Trump responded to reports of nuclear threats by saying the regime "will be met with fire, fury and frankly power, the likes of which the world has never seen before."

Ji-Sung Lim, a ballistic missile operation unit for the regime, will review a plan to fire a mid-range ballistic missile at U.S. island territory Guam on September 9, according to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.

In a statement released by state-run media, the Korean People's Army is reportedly looking into striking Guam to subdue the U.S. military bases on the U.S. territory, particularly the Anderson Air Force base where nuclear-capable bombers are stationed.

A different statement released said that North Korea "could carry out a pre-emptive operation if the United States showed signs of provocation," Reuters reported.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.