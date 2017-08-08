North Korean nukes are miniaturized, can fit on missiles, report says

North Korea reportedly has produced a compact nuclear warhead that can be placed inside one of its advanced missiles – which are already believed to be capable of reaching half of the United States.

The jarring assessment was prepared in July by the Defense Intelligence Agency, according to The Washington Post. The Post was read parts of the DIA analysis and the document was verified by other U.S. officials, the newspaper reported.

“The [intelligence community] assesses North Korea has produced nuclear weapons for ballistic missile delivery, to include delivery by ICBM-class missiles,” an excerpt of the DIA analysis states.

Further, it is now believed that dictator Kim Jong Un may control up to 60 nuclear weapons.

The DIA report echoed some of the evaluations made in a lengthy Japanese defense white paper also revealed on Tuesday.

“It is conceivable that North Korea’s nuclear weapons program has already considerably advanced and it is possible that North Korea has already achieved the miniaturization of nuclear weapons into warheads and has acquired nuclear warheads,” Japan’s defense ministry said in the 500-page report.

Reactions to the news highlighted the stunning advancements depicted in the reports. Some of those who've tangled with North Korea in the past advocated throwing diplomacy to the wayside.

"We’ve been playing the diplomatic game for a long time with #NorthKorea and it’s only given them time to advance their weapons program," former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton tweeted.

Harry Kazianis, a columnist for the Asia Times and a senior editor at the National Interest, told Fox News' "Happening Now" on Tuesday that North Korea was a "full-fledged" nuclear power.

But the U.S. on Friday achieved what appeared to be a remarkable diplomatic victory, securing the unanimous approval of tough new sanctions -- including votes from Russia and China.

North Korea conducted a pair of successful ICBM tests in July, demonstrating the ability to strike a target a long distance away. It's not known, however, if the ICBM's re-entry vehicle has advanced to the point to allow a reliable delivery of a nuclear weapon.