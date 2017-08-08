British police hunt for jogger who allegedly pushed woman in front of bus

British police are asking for help to find a jogger who appeared to push a woman in front of a bus in an incident earlier this year that was caught on video released Tuesday.

London's Metropolitan Police said the 33-year-old victim was walking across the Putney Bridge on May 5 when the runner knocked her onto the road and into the path of an oncoming double-decker bus, which narrowly missed her.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

After the bus stopped, passengers rushed off to help the woman, who only sustained minor injuries from the incident.

According to Met Police, the jogger then made his way back across the bridge 15 minutes later. The victim tried to speak to him, "but he did not acknowledge her and carried on jogging," police said.

The jogger has been described by Met Police as "a white man, aged early to mid-30s, with brown eyes and short brown hair." Authorities are asking for any witnesses to the incident, or anyone who recognizes the jogger in the video to contact authorities.

"The victim was put in extreme danger when she was knocked into the road," Sergeant Mat Knowles said in a statement. "It was only due to the superb quick reactions of the bus driver that she was not hit by the vehicle."

It continued: "We are keen to speak to the jogger in the CCTV about what happened that morning. We would urge him or anyone who recognizes him to get in touch with us as soon as possible."