Charlie Gard dies in hospice, reports say

Fox News
British baby boy born with rare genetic disorder was center of legal battle

 

Charlie Gard, the critically ill British baby whose parents fought a highly publicized court battle to treat him with an experimental approach in the U.S., died on Friday in a hospice, The Daily Mail reported.

Gard's parents, after losing the court battle to bring him to the U.S. for the experimental treatment, then sought to bring Gard home to die; but Gard's parents were again opposed by the Great Ormand Street Hospital.

Eventually, the beleaguered couple conceded and allowed him to be moved to a hospice, where he spent his final hours.