'Body' turns out to be sex doll, police say

A “body” reported near an Ohio forest preserve Thursday afternoon turned out to be a sex doll, police said.

County engineers in Colerain said they saw what they thought was a body wrapped in a garbage bag on a hillside near Richard Forest Preserve, Cleveland’s FOX 8 reported. Colerain is about a 25-minute drive north of Cincinnati.

Responding officers initially had trouble getting to the site, WCOP-TV reported. Police called a coroner to the scene.

When coroners removed the “body” they found a life-size female sex doll. From a distance, authorities said the doll looked lifelike.