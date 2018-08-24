Tom Frieden, ex-CDC head and New York City Health Commissioner, arrested after groping allegation

Tom Frieden, the former head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and an ex-New York City Health Commissioner, has been arrested amid allegations he sexually harassed a woman in his Brooklyn apartment.

Police confirmed to Fox News that Frieden, 57, surrendered to the NYPD's Special Victims Unit at the 77th precinct Friday and has been charged with forcible touching, sexual abuse and harassment.

The charges stem from allegations he groped a woman he knew last October at his home in Brooklyn Heights, ABC7 reported.

Frieden, who now works at Vital Strategies, a non-profit global health organization, was the head of New York's health department from 2002 to 2009 and the CDC from 2009 to 2017. He resigned from the CDC on the day of President Trump's inauguration.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.