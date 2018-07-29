Red-tailed hawk struck by vehicle rescued in upstate New York

A red-tailed hawk was rescued in upstate New York last week after it was struck by a vehicle on Route 39, authorities said.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office shared several photos of the rescued bird including one of the bird laying on the grass.

“We rescued this red-tailed hawk today after it was struck on Avon Geneseo Road (Route 39) in Geneseo,” deputies wrote.

They added that the male bird “was transported to be rehabilitated and we hope he can make a recovery.”

Deputy Scott Patterson and Department of Environmental Conservation Officer Josh Crain were praised for rescuing the bird.

Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty posted a similar message on his Twitter account.

The bird had been hit by a vehicle, he said.

A Livingston County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman told Fox News that the sheriff's office assisted the DEC with the call.

The DEC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News outside of regular business hours on Sunday.